(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases among police personnel breached the 4000 mark on Saturday night after the Philippine National Police reported 103 additional cases.

According to the PNP, with the addition, the number of COVID-19 cases within their ranks rises to 4004.

No additional death was reported, which means fatalities remain at 16.

The PNP said recoveries have reached 2752, with the additional 45 included.

Suspect cases are at 2947, while probable cases are at 670.