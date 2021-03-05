Cop assigned in Iloilo police drug unit fails drug test; faces dismissal

(Eagle News) — A police junior sergeant assigned in a drug unit in Iloilo faces dismissal from the police service after he recently failed a random drug testing, the Philippine National Police said on Friday, March 5.

The PNP said Police Staff Sergeant Ildefonso B. Dela Cruz Jr. will undergo pre-charge investigation and summary dismissal proceedings after screening and confirmatory drug tests yielded positive results for the presence of methamphetamine.

The PNP said the results were based on an analysis of his urine specimen taken by the Regional Crime Laboratory Office-6 last February 18.

The specimen was taken during a random drug testing of 344 members of the Drug Enforcement Unit and Station Drug Enforcement Teams under the Iloilo Police Provincial Office.

Except for Dela Cruz, all other personnel tested have been cleared, the PNP said.