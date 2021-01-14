Cold weather, frost hitting vegetable farms in Benguet worry farmers

(Eagle News) — Vegetable farms in Benguet are affected by the extremely cold temperatures being felt there due to the northern monsoon in Northern Luzon, particularly in the Cordillera region.

Baguio City and the rest of the Cordillera region are feeling the cold weather, but the lowest temperature felt so far since December was in Atok, Benguet at six degrees Celsius (6⁰C).

In Baguio, the coldest temperature felt this January was at around 10 degrees Celsius (10⁰C), while in La Trinidad, the lowest temperature felt was around nine degrees Celsius (9⁰C). In Sto. Tomas, Tuba, Benguet, the cold temperature went down to around seven degrees Celsius (7⁰C)

Farmers are trying to save their crops from the frost. Some are also thinking of resorting to root crops in the meantime.

Forecasters said that this cold weather might persist until February.

(Eagle News Service)