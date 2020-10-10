Coast Guard inaugurates COVID-19 quarantine facility for personnel

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Coast Guard has inaugurated its first quarantine facility for its personnel.

In a statement, the PCG said the P35-million facility located in the Coast Guard base in Taguig was officially launched on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The PCG said it can accommodate up to 224 PCG frontline personnel who contract COVID-19.

While the facility was intended for Coast Guard personnel, Transportation Secretary Art Tugade, who led the inauguration, said it was ready to accommodate civilians if needed.

The facility is made of good quality container vans, and is equipped with sewerage, electrical, and air conditioning systems, the PCG said.

It also has a modest leisure area, a medical station with sufficient storage for PPE sets, medical supplies, and medicines, and 26 beds to accommodate nurses and other health workers.

“Kung may problema, kung may nagkasakit. May matutuluyan at masasabing sariling atin. Sinasaluduhan ko kayo at natutuwa ako na may pasilidad na magagamit, hindi lamang para sa mga magkakasakit na personnel ng Coast Guard, kung hindi bukas para sa iba kung sakaling kailanganin,” Tugade said.

PCG Commandant Admiral George Ursabia Jr. said so far, there have been no COVID-19 deaths among police personnel.