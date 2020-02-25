Cloudy skies with rainshowers, thunderstorms forecast in Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over Cagayan and other areas as the easterlies affect the eastern part of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the same conditions will be experienced in Isabela and Aurora.

Partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are, on the other hand, expected over Batanes, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya , Abra, Benguet, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province.

The coastal waters will be moderate to very rough.