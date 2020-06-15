Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected in Mindanao due to ITCZ

(Eagle News)–An Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Mindanao as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are expected.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, this time due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon and the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.