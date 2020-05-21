Cloudy skies, scattered rains expected in Babuyan Islands, Batanes due to frontal system

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected over Batanes and Babuyan Islands today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this was due to the frontal system affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, on the other hand, are expected over the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Abra, Benguet, Aurora, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Isabela and the rest of Cagayan due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the easterlies are also affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

According to the weather bureau, light to moderate winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and Aurora province.

Slight to moderate seas are expected in those areas.