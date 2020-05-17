Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected in parts of N. Luzon due to LPA, localized thunderstorms

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers are expected over parts of Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said these conditions would be experienced in Batanes due to the low pressure area.

PAGASA said the LPA was so far located 125 km northwest of Basco.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, on the other hand, are expected over the provinces of Aurora, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Abra, Benguet, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino and Nueva Vizcaya this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province, PAGASA said.

The coastal waters, the weather bureau added, would be moderate to rough.