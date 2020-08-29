Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected in parts of N. Luzon due to “Julian,” southwest monsoon

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rainshowers are expected in parts of Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, in particular, are expected over the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela and Aurora.

PAGASA said these were due to Severe Tropical Storm “Julian,” which was estimated at 850 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

So far, PAGASA said it is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It remains, however, almost stationary.

PAGASA said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will be experienced over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao and Mt. Province, this time due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon, the weather bureau said.

The coastal waters in those areas will be moderate to rough.

Earlier, PAGASA said “Julian” intensified into a severe tropical storm.

No tropical cyclone wind signal, however, has not been raised over any part of the country.