Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected in parts of Mindanao today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with rainshowers are expected in parts of Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Oriental will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area spotted off Camarines Norte.

PAGASA said the LPA was so far estimated 925 kilometers east of Daet.

Light to moderate winds will prevail in those areas, while coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands., Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Sibugay, Davao del Sur, Sarangani (Kiamba), Sultan Kudarat (Lutayan, Columbio), and South Cotabato (Tantangan, Koronadal) within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said these were due to thunderstorms.

These conditions, the weather bureau said, are being experienced in Camiguin Islands, and Basilan, and may persist within one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said the southwest monsoon is also affecting Northern Luzon.