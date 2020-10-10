Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected in Mindanao

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers are expected in Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, CARAGA and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon and the low pressure area.

PAGASA said it was monitoring two LPAs—one in the vicinity of Conner, Apayao and another estimated at 260 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The southwest monsoon, meanwhile, is affecting Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

PAGASA said the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail in those areas, which will have slight to moderate seas.