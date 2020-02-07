Cloudy skies, rains forecast in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, Feb. 7.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Central and Western Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area off Zamboanga City.

Occidental Mindoro will experience cloudy skies with light rains while Palawan will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

Eastern Visayas will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.