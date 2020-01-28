Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of PHL as northeast monsoon affects extreme N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 28.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers as the northeast monsoon affects extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA added light to moderate winds from the northeast will prevail over Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

PAGASA said these areas will have slight to moderate seas.