Cloudy skies, light rains expected in parts of N. Luzon today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and light rains are expected in parts of Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with isolated light rains are expected over the islands of Batanes and Babuyan due to the northeasterly surface windflow affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the provinces of Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Kalinga, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Isabela, Quirino and the rest of Cagayan due to the easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country or localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province.

PAGASA said the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.