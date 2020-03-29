Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers in Davao Region, S. Cotabato, Sarangani as trough of LPA affects S. Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The trough of a low pressure area is affecting Southern Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result,Davao Region, South Cotabato and Sarangani will have cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands

will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the Northeasterly Surface Windflow affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country on the other hand will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.