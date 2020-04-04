Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in Visayas, Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers are expected in parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the entire Visayas and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers mostly in the eastern section.

PAGASA said this was due to the easterlies.

Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail over Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.