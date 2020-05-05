Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in parts of N. Luzon today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over parts of Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

The weather bureau said this was due to the easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds, PAGASA said, will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province, which will have slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the ridge of a High Pressure Area is extending over Northern and Central Luzon.

The easterlies, PAGASA said, are affecting the rest of the country.