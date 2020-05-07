Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in parts of N. Luzon today

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected in parts of Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Aurora in particular.

The weather bureau said this was due to the Ridge of the High Pressure Area (HPA) extending over Northern and Central Luzon or localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province, which PAGASA said will have slight to moderate seas.

The weather bureau said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.