Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over parts of Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Aurora due to the easterlies affecting Northern and Central Luzon or localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate with variable winds, PAGASA said, will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province.

PAGASA said coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

Meanwhile, as of 3 a.m., the low pressure area being monitored by PAGASA was estimated 890 kilometers east of Davao City.