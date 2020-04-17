Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected in parts of Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration saidc partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Kalinga, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Aurora as the easterlies affect the eastern section of the country or due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said slight to moderate winds blowing from the East to Southeast will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate.