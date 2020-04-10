Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected in parts of Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said these conditions are particularly felt over the provinces of Aurora, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Kalinga, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Cagayan and Batanes.

PAGASA said these were due to localized thunderstorms or the easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Extreme Northern Luzon, where the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

Winds will be slight to moderate over the rest of Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province, which will have slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.