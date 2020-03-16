Cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected in parts of Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the island group will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said light to moderate winds from the northeast are expected, with slight to moderate seas.

Earlier, PAGASA said cloudy skies and light rains are expected in parts of the country as the northeast monsoon affects Northern and Central Luzon.