Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected in parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with isolated rains are expected in parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will be experienced in Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands due to the Northeasterly Surface Windflow affecting the eastern section of the country and extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the provinces of Aurora, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Kalinga, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, and the rest of Cagayan due to easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, light to moderate winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province.

The coastal waters will be moderate to very rough.