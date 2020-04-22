Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected in parts of N. Luzon due to frontal system, easterlies

(Eagle News)–A frontal system is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, cloudy skies with isolated light rains will be experienced over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya and Aurora.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Kalinga, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan as the easterlies affect the rest of the country.

According to PAGASA, moderate to strong winds coming from the Northeast will prevail over Northern Luzon and Aurora province.

The coastal waters will be moderate to rough.