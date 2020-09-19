Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected in parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected over parts of Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said isolated rainshowers are also expected over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Benguet, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and Aurora.

PAGASA said this was due to the easterlies.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over these areas, PAGASA said.

It said slight to moderate seas are also expected.

Earlier, PAGASA said the easterlies were affecting the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas.