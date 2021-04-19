Classes, work suspended in Catanduanes today

(Eagle News) — Online classes are suspended in Catanduanes on Monday, April 19, with the province still under Signal No. 2 due to Typhoon “Bising.”

Memorandum 082 s. 2021 signed by Governor Joseph Cua said work is also suspended.

The suspension, however, doesn’t cover offices involved in the provision of basic necessities or the delivery of basic services and disaster response.

Normalcy shall resume on Tuesday, April 20.

“This is for strict compliance,” the memo said.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s latest weather bulletin, “Bising” is so far located 250 km east northeast of Virac.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph.

It is moving north northwestward at 10 kph.