Classes, work in gov’t offices in NCR suspended on Monday, July 24

(Eagle News)–Classes in public schools and work in government offices in Metro Manila are suspended on Monday, July 24.

According to Memorandum Circular No. 25 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Friday, the suspension was in view of the expected inclement weather brought about by “Egay” and the scheduled 72-hour transport strike in Metro Manila.

The circular said, however, that government agencies that are involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services.

The suspension of work for private companies and classes in private schools, meanwhile, is left to the discretion of their respective heads, the circular said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said “Egay” may enhance the southwest monsoon this weekend and next week.

Transport group Manibela, meanwhile, has said it would hold a strike from July 24 to 26.

President Bongbong Marcos’ State of the Nation Address is slated on Monday, July 24.