Classes in Pampanga public schools suspended from Jan. 17 to 21

(Eagle News) — Classes in some schools in Pampanga are suspended from Jan. 17 to 21.

According to the Department of Education Schools Division Office in Pampanga, the suspension that applies to all public schools in the province was “to allow for health break and recuperation of our teachers and learners amid the surge of flu and Covid-19.”

“Private schools, in consultation with their respective parents’ associations, may exercise their own direction relative to the suspension of classes and K to 12 learning activities when Covid-19 risks in their respective areas are high,” it said.

DepEd Calabarzon earlier announced a suspension of classes in the region from Jan. 17 to 29.

It said the suspension applies to all grade levels–whether attending classes physically or virtually.

It added the suspension was the region’s “initiative for safe operations and well-being of stakeholders.”