Church of Christ vows to continue to help communities worldwide amid pandemic

(Eagle News) — Amid various crises that the world is facing, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) vowed to continue helping those in need worldwide.

INC General Auditor Glicerio Santos Jr., explains why the Church led by Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo continues to help communities afflicted by poverty and calamity worldwide through its continuous Aid to Humanity projects, as it tries to gives hope to people amid troubled times, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The Church has established 41 eco-farming communities so far, including eight eco-farms in Africa, two in the United States, and two more in Canada, which have provided livelihood oppurtunities for thousands including non-INC members. The eco-farms also produce food contributing to various governments’ efforts to alleviate hunger.

It also leads efforts in alleviating poverty through the “Gulayan sa Bakuran” or vegetable gardening by households in their own backyard which was launched by the Church Administration in June 2018, two years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Church celebrates its 106th anniversary today, July 27, 2020, with the theme, “Ilagak ang Pag-asa sa mga Biyayang Darating” (Put All Your Hope In the Grace that Will be Yours) highlighting the Church members’ faith in God.

The Church’s spokesperson, Bro. Edwil Zabala, also talked about how the Church Administration has already prepared the members of the Church to be more prayerful, and how household worship services were already being implemented, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Eagle News Service)