Centino formally assumes AFP chief post

(Eagle News)–General Andres Centino formally assumed the post of Armed Forces of the Philippines chief.

The change of command ceremony came a day after the Palace announced that President Bongbong Marcos made the appointment.

In his message, Centino paid tribute to outgoing Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, calling him a “living hero.”

“Sir, I wish you all the best and my best wishes to you and your family and your future endeavors,” Centino said.

Centino already served as AFP chief from November 12, 2021 to August 8, 2022.