Celebrating ASEAN Unity!

Top diplomats from ASEAN nations, along with ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn, gather for a group photo at the 34th ASEAN Coordinating Council meeting in Jakarta on September 4, 2023.

Jakarta : (L-R) Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir, Philippines’ Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand’s Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan, Vietnam’s Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Laos’ Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Brunei’s Foreign Minister Erywan Pehin Yusof, Cambodia’s Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea, East Timor’s Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas and ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn.

(AFP)