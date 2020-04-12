Cavite, other areas under thunderstorm advisory

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Cavite and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan and Laguna within the next two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Tagaytay and Mendez in Cavite; Padre Garcia, Lipa, Rosario in Batangas; Sariaya, Dolores, Tiaong, SanAntonio, Candelaria in Quezon; and in Arayat, Mabalacat, Angeles City, Porac, Bacolor, San Fernando, Mexico in Pampanga.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.