Cavite gov’t to roll out free WiFi program that will cover up to 90% of province’s residential areas

(Eagle News) — The Cavite government has unveiled plans for a free WiFi system that it said will cover up to 90 percent of the province’s residential areas.

According to Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla, during the ongoing quarantine period, the Cavite free WiFi system shall be solely used for the educational requirements of public school or Department of Education students.

These students, he said, will be able to access the WiFi using their ID numbers.

Once the present challenges are overcome, Remulla said the Internet infrastructure can be used as a “tool for research, connectivity, online retail, and knowledge generation.”

“As much as the country has invested in infrastructure through the Build, Build, Build Program, the Government should also accelerate the infrastructure for Broadband as well as the transformative ‘Internet of Things,'” he said.