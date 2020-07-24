Cavite gov’t suspends ops of Trece Martires mall for alleged violation of quarantine pass policy

(Eagle News)–The Cavite government has suspended the operations of a mall in the province “until further notice.”

Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla said he found SM City Trece Martires was “directly violating” the province’s quarantine pass policy based on a video he received.

He said he had ordered policemen to go undercover and inspect malls on July 22, at 2:30 p.m.

“FYI. Guidelines are meant to put order into controlling the pandemic situation. For those who think that the worst is over, you are mistaken,” he said, noting that the q-pass policy was never removed.

“Collective responsibility means if we arrest the small people in the streets for face mask violation or public intoxication, then we should also close down the big malls if they violate the q-pass policy set by the LGU,” he added.

As of July 20, Cavite has 1,101 COVID-19 cases and 364 recoveries.

Fifty-five deaths have so far been reported.