Cavite gov’t releases additional guidelines for implementation of GCQ starting May 16

(Eagle News)–The Cavite government has released additional guidelines for the implementation of the general community quarantine in the province after May 15.

According to Gov. Jonvic Remulla, while travel within the province was allowed, this was subject to a transit pass coming from the mayor.

The transit pass is valid only for one day.

He said this was different from the quarantine pass earlier issued to each household, and from the valid workers ID needed for travel to work.

He said there will be revisions to the quarantine passes previously given to residents, and these would be issued by the mayor.

“Halimbawa, ang taga Bacoor na kailangan pumunta sa Mendez ay pwede na..Hindi po Ito pasyal pass. 1 day lang ang validity at para sa (quarantine pass) holder lamang ang pwede mag apply. Ang work ID (halimbawa taga Magallanes na nagtratrabaho sa Yazaki sa Imus) ay pwedeng transit pass. NO NEED TO GET ANOTHER PASS,” Remulla explained.

If the q-pass holder has work, he said one from the household may get another pass.

Those looking for jobs may get a one-week (renewable) transit pass from the municipal hall.

” Ang senior citizen na siyang natitirang pwedeng lumabas ay pwede rin kumuha ng special Q-PASS mula sa munisipyo. Babala, isa pa rin kada bahay ang pwede,” he said.

He said public transportation within the province may start operations, but subject to guidelines issued by the mayor.

He said public utility jeepneys, buses and small buses are subject to Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board rules, which say they can only carry a 50 percent maximum capacity.

Each tricycle, he said, will carry only one passenger, and its operation subject to the agreement between the mayor and the tricycle association.

He said salons may also open, but subject to social distancing.

Children aged 20 and below according to Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases who need to get a haircut, he said, are subject to a special transit pass from the barangay.

“Kailangan kasama ang q-pass holder. Hinde po Ito ‘pasyal pass’ para sa pamilya. Isang bata lamang at may oras na nakatakda para dito,” he said.

He said the liquor ban remains in effect.

Curfew hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. are also still in effect, except for those with work permits.

“Bagamat maganda pakinggan, ang GCQ ay hinde para magbigay ng normal na buhay katulad ng dati. Ito ay para bigyan ng umpisa ang ekonomiya, ngunit kailangan pa rin bigyan ng sapat na proteksyon ang kalusugan ng mamamayan. Ang GCQ AY HINDI FREEDOM PASS,” Remulla added.

On Tuesday, the Palace released its list of areas under a GCQ, modified enhanced community quarantine and those no longer under a community quarantine after May 15.

Metro Manila, Pateros, Laguna and Cebu City are under a modified ECQ, which means only select industries shall be allowed to operate.