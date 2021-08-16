Cancelled flights on Monday, Aug. 16, due to volcanic eruption in Japan

(Eagle News) — Several flights scheduled on Monday, Aug. 16, were cancelled due to the eruption of Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano in Japan, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

According to MIAA, the following flights are cancelled:

(PR) Philippine Airlines

PR 427 Narita-Manila

PR 437 Nagoya-Manila

PR 411 Kansai-Manila

PR 421 Haneda-Manila

PR 425 Fukuoka-Manila

PR 426 Manila-Fukuoka

Earlier, MIAA released its list of operational commercial flights for the day:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with airlines and secure confirmation of their flights prior to the scheduled travel.

The travel ban on India and nine other countries has been extended.

The Philippines has confirmed the local transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant in the country, prompting the government to place Metro Manila and other areas under an enhanced community quarantine until August 20.