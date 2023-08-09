Canceled flights on Wednesday, Aug. 9

(Eagle News) — Several flights on Wednesday, Aug. 9, were canceled due to bad weather conditions.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority, these are:

Cebu Pacific

5J 922/923 Manila-Fukuoka-Manila

Philippine Airlines

PR 418/419 Manila-Busan-Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration earlier said it was monitoring a tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, off extreme Northern Luzon.

It said rain showers in parts of the country are also expected.