(Eagle News)–Several flights on Saturday, Nov. 25, were canceled due to bad weather.

The Manila International Airport Authority said the following is covered by the cancellation:

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 821/822 Manila-Virac-Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said the shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

It said the easterlies are also affecting Visayas and Mindanao.