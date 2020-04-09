Caloocan, other areas under thunderstorm advisory

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Caloocan and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said apart from Caloocan, Porac in Pampanga; San Jose in Tarlac; San Jose del Monte in Bulacan; and Zambales are experiencing moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds.

PAGASA said these conditions are expected over Nueva Ecija, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon, Bataan and Rizal within the next 2 hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.