Calapan, Oriental Mindoro under MECQ until Aug. 26

(Eagle News)–Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro is under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 26.

The local government said under the MECQ, only those allowed to go out are authorized persons outside the residences based on Inter-Agency Task Force guidelines and those buying essentials.

Those who wish to buy essentials still need a quarantine pass to be allowed to go out.

Passenger jeeps going outside and inside Calapan are allowed but each passenger from Calapan should have a quarantine pass.

Franchised tricycles are allowed to operate.

Government offices in the city should implement alternative work schemes to ensure that their employees are protected.

As of Aug. 14, Calapan has 80 COVID-19 cases.

Twenty-one have so far recovered while one has died.