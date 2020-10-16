Bureau of Customs-CDO to adopt 30-minute cargo releasing system in November

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs in Cagayan de Oro is adopting a 30-minute cargo releasing system.

In a statement, the bureau said under the First ASEAN Standard Time-Cargo Releasing System (FAST-CaRes) Project which will be implemented in November, cargoes will be released following the ASEAN standard time of 30 minutes— from the electronic lodgement of the Goods Declaration to the actual release of the cargo in the importer’s premises.

The system, however, does not include cargoes shipped in containers.

The bureau said the pilot project will be participated in by pre-selected companies classified as the most trusted traders engaged in the movement of bulk and break-bulk cargoes in Northern Mindanao.

They include Petron Corporation, Jetti Philippines Inc., SL Harbor Bulk Terminal, FDC Misamis Power Corp., Steag State Power Inc., Philippine Sinter Corp., Phoeniz Petroleum Corp., Minergy Power Corp., Prce Gases Inc., and Pilipinas Kao Incorporated.

The bureau said the project will be executed by the Office of the Strategy Management of the Port of Cagayan de Oro headed by Atty. Roswald Pague.

“This in pursuit of our mandate to elevate customs processes and procedures in conformity with international standards and adoption of best practices in cargo releasing,” Pague said.

District Collector John Simon, for his part, said the pilot project was in support of the bureau’s 2020 10-Point Priority Program.