Bulacan governor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor made the announcement after the results of his RT-PCR test came back positive on Thursday.

He said he “took the initiative” to take the test after a board member of the council whom he had “close contact” with in a couple of functions tested positive for COVID-19.

He said he has not experienced any symptoms in the last 24 hours so far but will self-quarantine in his residence while overseeing operations in the province.

He said contact tracing was underway as he called on those exhibiting symptoms to reach out to the provincial health office for “proper testing protocols.”

“I therefore call on everyone to act responsibly and continue to observe health standards and protocols to save lives,” he said.