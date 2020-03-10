BuCor suspends prison visits amid COVID-19 threat

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Corrections is suspending visitation privileges in its prison facilities amid the novel coronavirus threat.

In an advisory, the BuCor’s public information office said the suspension, which starts on Wednesday, March 11, covers the New Bilibid Prison and all other operating prison and penal farms.

The suspension will last for a week.

The announcement was made a day after President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed four additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of cases in the country to 24.

He also suspended classes at all levels in Metro Manila until March 14.