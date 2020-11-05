BRP Gabriela Silang to arrive in “Rolly”-hit Bicol today

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Gabriela Silang is expected to arrive with relief goods in Rolly-hit Bicol today.

The Department of Transportation said the vessel is loaded with the following:

From the PCG:

* 830 boxes of food pack

* 70 sacks of rice (50kgs)

* 1-unit portable generator

From the PCG Auxiliary:

* 37 boxes of condensed milk

* 3 boxes corned beef

* 2 balikbayan boxes of supplies

The ship is likewise loaded with relief goods and supplies from the following agencies:

From the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD):

* 3,000 boxes of food pack

* 3,944 bottles of purified drinking water

* Additional 400 gallons of mineral water

* 2,000 boxes of kitchen kits

* 1,000 boxes of hygiene kits

* 450 sleeping kits

* 450 mosquito nets

From the Philippine Red Cross (PRC):

* 500 corrugated galvanized iron sheets

From the IOM and German Embassy:

* 1150 face shields

* 2180 boxes of face masks (50 pcs per box)

* 120 boxes of gloves (100 pairs per box)

* 10,120 alcohol bottles (500mL bottle)

The DOTr said the mobilization of the vessel was in an effort to help the families who were severely affected and displaced by “Rolly,” which has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

On Wednesday, PCG Commandant Admiral George Ursabia, Jr. led the send-off ceremony of the ship at Pier 13, Port Area, Manila.

So far, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 2 is raised over Batanes and parts of Babuyan Islands over “Siony.”