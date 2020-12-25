Branch 6 of Baguio RTC physically closed until January 3, 2021

(Eagle News) — Branch 6 of the Regional Trial Court of Baguio City is physically closed until January 3, 2021.

A memorandum from Presiding Judge Michael Francisco said the continued lockdown was to ensure the health and safety of the court personnel in view of the three who tested positive for COVID-19.

The memo said court operations shall resume on January 4.

The memo said concerns may be coursed through the branch official communication channels.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 467,000 mark on Friday, December 25, after the Department of Health reported over 1,000 additional cases.

The government has warned of an increase in COVID-19 cases during the holidays, and urged the public to continue implementing safety and health protocols.