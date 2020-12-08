Branch 44 of San Fernando, Pampanga RTC physically closed until Dece. 18

(Eagle News) — Branch 44 of the Regional Trial Court of San Fernando, Pampanga is physically closed until December 18.

A memorandum from the Office of the Executive Judge Esperanza Paglinawan-Rozario said the temporary closure was after a member of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure–which started on December 7—is also pending the results of the swab test on the rest of the branch staff members.

The branch may be reached through its official email addresses, the memo said.

COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 441,000 mark on Monday after the Department of Health reported 1574 additional cases.