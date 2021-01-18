Borongan City in Eastern Samar now under MECQ

(Eagle News)–Borongan City in Eastern Samar has been placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

With the issuance of Executive Order No. JIDCA-001-0121, Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan C. Agda placed the entire Poblacion area under a “hard lockdown” following an increase in COVID-19 cases there.

The hard lockdown is effective today, January 18.

Under the lockdown, only essential travel will be allowed to and from the city and the Poblacion area.

Work, medical and health emergencies, and travel for the purchase and food and medicines are considered essential travel under the EO.

All persons shall also have with them their documents to be allowed entry into the city.

Cargo trucks carrying essential goods into the city shall also be allowed.