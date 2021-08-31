Bongbong Marcos says he’s bent on running again in 2022, to announce soon for what post

Says he is observing the political landscape, and waiting for “Davao group” to decide

(Eagle News) – Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., said he is decided on running again in the 2022 elections and would reveal soon what top post this is.

“Basta’t ako tatakbo ako bilang national candidate. Kaya naman napakahalaga na makipag-ugnayan sa mga local executives, para malaman kung ano ba ang sitwasyon sa kanilang lugar,” he said in an interview with Eagle Broadcasting Corporation’s TV-Radyo program “Sa Ganang Mamayan” on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Marcos Jr., who ran for vice-president in the 2016 national elections, said he is still surveying the political landscape and talking to the people on the ground.

-On possible political tandems-

Asked about a possible Sara Duterte-Bongbong Marcos tandem, “Bongbong-Sara” tandem, or a tandem with President Rodrigo Duterte, he said anything is possible.

“Kagaya ng sabi ko, lahat yan posible,” he said.

Marcos said that he is still waiting for the decision of the “Davao group” referring to Davao City mayor Sara Duterte.

But he said that he is very close to making public his decision and the national post that he would be aiming for.

“Ako’y malapit na talagang makapag-decide, final touches na lang,” he said.

Noting that “all politics is local,” he said is now busy talking to the locals on the ground to see the situation in the different areas in the country.

“Kasi yung main player which is the Davao group ay hindi pa makapag-decide,” he said.

“No man is an island, kailangan pagmasdan talaga ang takbo ng panahon. Pero gaya ng sabi ko, patungo na tayo doon, ako malapit na magdesisyon,” he said during the interview.

-Duterte factor-

Marcos said that the he also believes that whoever President Rodrigo Duterte would favor as the presidential candidate would have a strong chance of winning.

He cites Duterte’s very strong approval rating.

“Napakalakas kasi ng approval rating ni Pangulong Duterte, kaya mahirap labanan ng oposisyon,” he said.

“Napalakas ngayon ng grupo ng administrasyon,” Marcos said.

“Actually, maraming nagsasabi kung sino man ang ituro ni Pangulong Duterte na gusto niyang isunod, ay kaya niyang ipanalo,” he added.

