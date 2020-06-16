BOC seizes P9 million worth of illegal drugs from Pasay warehouse

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has seized around P9 million worth of illegal drugs from a warehouse in Pasay City.

According to the BOC, the 5025 ecstasy tablets were found by Customs personnel assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in a DHL warehouse, and were concealed in a paper shredder shipped from the United Kingdom and consigned to an individual in Pasig.

Customs personnel made the discovery while conducting a documents check and physical check of the package after observing inconsistencies in the details.

The illegal drugs were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for “further investigation and prosecution” of the consignee and others involved for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, the bureau said.

“Amidst efforts of transitioning to automated systems and address operational challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Port of NAIA continues its strong commitment to BOC Commissioner Rey Guerrero’s directive in protecting the country’s borders and support the Duterte Administration’s war against illegal drugs,” the BOC said.