BOC seizes P24.8 million worth of illegally imported cigarettes at Davao port

(Eagle News)–Authorities have recently seized around P24.8 million worth of illegally imported cigarettes at the port of Davao.

In a statement, the BOC said the 1325 boxes from Vietnam seized on June 3 with the help of the Interpol was valued at P24, 843,750.

The operation was made possible following a tip from the shipment’s port of origin that prompted the issuance of an alert order against Vengeur International Trading’s importation.

The misdeclaration, the BOC said, was confirmed on June 3, during the physical inspection of the 40-footer container van.

According to sub-port of Dadiangas’ Collector Elenita Abano, the shipment “did not only violate Customs Administrative Order (CAO) 8-2007 or the ‘Description of Imported Articles in Tariff Terms,’ as implemented in Customs Memorandum Order Number (CMO) 28-2007 or ‘Goods Declared in General Manner to Avoid Proper Classification and Valuation,’ but also violated Section 117 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) on import and export of regulated items like cigarettes.”

Port of Davao District Collector, Atty. Erastus Sandino Austria warned importers and traders against illegal activities.

“The seizure of this illegal importation of cigarettes from Vietnam should serve as a warning to importers and traders that with strengthened cooperation with international intelligence and anti-crime organizations, we will be a step ahead of whatever their future plans are,” Austria said.